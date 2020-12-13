Look Back ... to a hunting prohibition at Fort, 1945

Dec. 13, 1945, in The Star: All hunting on the Fort McClellan reservation has been prohibited, according to post commander Col. George C. Nielsen. The necessity for this action is based on public safety, he said. Col. Nielsen pointed out that live ammunition is used on the firing ranges and that while every precaution is taken in marking the ranges and in removing all unexploded missiles, it’s not humanly possible to be 100 percent perfect. Plus, active firing is going on daily in various training areas. It all adds up to a prohibition on hunting on the fort’s wooded expanse.
Dec. 13, 1995, in The Star: The Oxford City Council has decided its members don’t need a pay raise, but it hasn’t decided yet about the mayor. Council members had considered raising their annual salaries from $4,800 to $7,200, but changed their minds while attending a national conference for municipalities in Phoenix last week, according to Councilman Johnny Bentley. “We discussed the matter informally and decided that $400 a month is adequate to compensate us,” Bentley said following a council meeting last night. Also this date: The Anniston City Council passed an ordinance yesterday that now prohibits bow hunting inside the city, except within indoor archery ranges. The land of Anniston’s northeastern frontier has been bowhunting territory for years — there’s even a club for it — but people who live on Thomas Avenue, which kind of juts into this space, are nervous about the idea of silent but harmful arrows in their back yards.