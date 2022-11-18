Look Back ... to a horse shoe tournament at Roy Webb, 1947

Nov. 18, 1947, in The Star: A horse shoe tournament was held at Roy Webb School last week, according to a report written by Joan Clements and Charles Gardner, correspondents for the eighth-grade class of the northern Calhoun County school. Winners of the tournament were Earl Horn and Garland Estes, while Franklin Crook and Joe Glass came in second. Also this date: The Calhoun County Health Department has asked for the cooperation of the county school system in having parents get their children immunized against diphtheria. Superintendent A. C. Shelton has asked all teachers to emphasize in their teaching the importance of taking children under age six to the clinic in Anniston and those six and over to the family physician for immunization.
Nov. 18, 1997, in The Star: Calhoun County is to receive more than $40,000 to help the poor during fiscal 1998 via a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and private charities. The big chunk of federal money making that possible is $100 million that Congress has appropriated to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to help states feed their poor and house their homeless. This is the program’s 15th year.