Look Back ... to a hometown doctor appointed Surgeon General, 1998

Feb. 11, 1948, in The Star: Ohatchee School was closed today indefinitely due to high water making roads unsafe for school buses, Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton announced. No other schools in the county are affected, Shelton said, because they can all be reached on hard-surfaced and good roads. However, an upcoming supper planned by the Weaver School Parent Teacher Association has also been postponed until weather conditions improve. Also this date: A wave of effort is swelling to make sure the Anniston City Commission calls a school property tax election on March 16, to meet the terms of Amendment No. 5 that voters statewide passed on Jan. 6. C. H. Young, chairman of the city school board, reminded commissioners of their obligation to call the election. Mr. Young said the 5 mill tax increase would add only 50 cents on every $100 of assessed valuation of property, revenue which would be collected and spent only in Anniston. This income would help finance construction of a junior high school on the grounds of the old Alabama Military Institute on Leighton Avenue [eventually to be known as Johnston Junior High School]. A group of leading citizens of Anniston met in the office of city Superintendent R. J. Fisher yesterday to make plans for a public campaign reminding voters of the importance of passing the tax.
Feb. 11, 1998, in The Star: The senators from his home state, both Republicans, wouldn’t vote for him, but a solid majority of other U.S. senators yesterday chose Anniston native Dr. David Satcher to be the next U.S. Surgeon General. The vote was 63-35, which included the votes of 19 Republicans. Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., the only physician in the Senate, said he was “delighted” with the bipartisan support Dr. Satcher received. Frist said the token opposition to his nomination had as much to do with politics as it did Dr. Satcher’s qualifications. “The debate centered over this fear of carrying out somebody else’s political agenda,” Frist said. Also this date: Several residents of Evans Road in Oxford went to a meeting of the Oxford City Council last night to ask that the wealthy, growing city establish a full-time professional fire department. A fire a few nights ago in the residents’ neighborhood destroyed a home and killed two family pets, but Oxford Mayor Leon Smith told the residents it would be eight to 10 years before the city gets around to planning and implementing a professional fire department. Oxford’s firefighters are volunteers.