Look Back ... to a home for residents on the border

Nov. 20, 1945, in The Star: Many Annistonians boarded the Army Ground Forces Victory Loan Special this morning as the train stopped in the city for a one-day exhibition on the Southern Railroad track between Tenth and Eleventh streets. A band from Fort McClellan played martial music as a festive atmosphere surrounded the seven-car train filled with weapons and trophies of war — from huge tanks down to the fabulous jewel-studded baton of Field Marshal Hermann Goering. Also this date: A column of news from the Calhoun County agent’s office reports that Jimmy Lee Winn, a 4-H member of the Ohatchee Junior Club, has done an excellent job with his poultry project. Jimmy says he started with 102 baby chicks and raised 100 of them, eventually clearing $43 after selling the fryers.
Nov. 20, 1995, in The Star: For around 60 years, residents of Teague and Gwin streets thought they lived in Oxford. Three years ago, they learned they were part of Anniston. Last week, they were officially established to be in Oxford. As the story goes, for decades, sewer, garbage, water, education and mail services originated with Oxford. Yet residents paid their taxes to the City of Anniston, and in recent elections, they’ve voted in Anniston, not Oxford. Apparently back in the day there was some questionable redrawing of the boundary between the cities, but not everyone got the word. Recently, however, the properties involved were de-annexed from Anniston and annexed by Oxford, so the 42 or so residents there should live happily ever after.