Look Back ... to a home for Family Services Center,1996

Aug. 20, 1946, in The Star: The Jacksonville Highway will be closed from the Split Nickel to Jacksonville shortly after 6 p.m. this evening, an Alabama Highway Department spokesman announced today. He said the road will probably stay closed to traffic for about seven days, with cars to be rerouted through Weaver and on to Jacksonville. Motorists are warned to drive carefully on the alternate route. The purpose of the closure is to allow the highway department to work on the new highway planned between Anniston and Jacksonville. Also this date: Members of the Anniston Central Labor Union are making plans for a gala program for Labor Day in the city. A parade with a colorful display of floats is anticipated; 12 organizations have already signified intentions of entering floats and more are likely. Molders, carpenters, painters, electricians, typographers and barbers are among the unionized trades which are expected to enter floats.
Aug. 20, 1996, in The Star: After almost eight vacant years, the All Saints School building in Anniston is back “in business.” Starting in the next month or so, the building will house the Family Services Center of Calhoun County, an organization of local social agencies and businesses pledged to improve life for troubled families seeking help. The center will offer drop-off child care and job counseling, among other services. “We’re real excited about it,” said Nan Christian, the first president of the center’s board of directors. “The concept has really developed.” The center was incorporated and elected its board in May. The school is located at 1100 West 15th Street in Anniston.