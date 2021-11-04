Look Back ... to a helicopter flight planned, 1946

Nov. 4, 1946, in The Star: An unusual attraction at the Civil Air Patrol Army Air Show at Eastaboga Airfield later this month will be a demonstration of the R-5 helicopter, which is built by Sikorsky. An amazing feature of the helicopter is its ability to hover in the air over one spot, or to fly backward or sideways. The helicopter is designed for rescue work over land or water; it was used in the Pacific war theater to pick up airmen who had been shot down. Also this date: Building permits issued in Anniston for the month of October showed a marked increase over the past months in the number of proposed dwellings to be constructed. The largest single construction permit for the month was for the $10,000 sales and garage building, made of brick, to be erected by the Anniston Lincoln-Mercury Company. Where frame dwellings are being constructed, second-hand lumber is being allowed due to the continued shortage of building materials.
Nov. 4, 1996, in The Star: In their second year of existence, the NFL Carolina Panthers might well become a favorite team of Calhoun County owing to two men on its roster: Kevin Greene, 34, of Oxford and Eric Davis, 28, of Anniston. On previous teams, both men have played in Super Bowls, so coach Dom Capers hopes their experience will serve their present team well. Unfortunately, however, yesterday that didn’t come to pass, as the Panthers lost to the Falcons in Atlanta, 20-17.