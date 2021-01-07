Look Back ... to a heck of a lot of rain, 1946

Jan. 7, 1946, in The Star: Buses were delayed, autos drowned out and the city’s sewer system overflowed last night and today following a 24-hour rainfall in Anniston that had dropped more than three inches of water — 3.02 inches as measured — by 8 this morning. A number of storm drainage ditches caved in yesterday and this morning. Residents in the vicinity of 19th and Leighton Avenue were alarmed when water from a ditch there overflowed onto the property of several persons. At Cooper’s Crossing, a new sewer had overflowed the total length this morning, all the way back up to 4th and Noble. Some people’s coal piles were being washed away and residents of Cobbtown could not get out of their homes this morning.
Jan. 7, 1996, in The Star: After grilling four city manager candidates for nearly seven hours yesterday, Anniston City Council members left the City Meeting Center still divided on whom they plan to hire as Tom Wright’s replacement. Members of the council, the city’s six department heads and a five-member residents committee lobbed a long list of questions at the candidates on a variety of topics. By the day’s end, however, there was no clear front-runner in sight. Whoever the new man is from among the candidates, he’ll be paid a salary in the $68,000 to $70,000 range.