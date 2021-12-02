Look Back ... to a health scare for a star athlete, 1996

Dec. 2, 1946, in The Star: The temperature last night dropped drastically, putting the thermometer at 30 degrees this morning — the first day of the season starting below freezing. Yet Anniston’s nine coal dealers agree that due to both procrastination and diminished supply caused by the national miners’ strike, a large number of people in Anniston are still without coal. One operator pointed out that many people feel that because the war has ended, there’s no need to buy their coal early, so they’ve waited until the past few weeks to try to buy it. It’s estimated that the local supply will be exhausted in 30 days if the strike continues and the sales continue at their present rate. Also this date: The membership of Parker Memorial Baptist Church has approved a budget of $75,000 for 1947, according to the Rev. B. Locke Davis, pastor. Missions and benevolences will require $24,000; the church building fund will require another $24,000, and local expenses will be about $27,000, including $15,360 in salaries alone.
Dec. 2, 1996, in The Star: Two-time all-state running back Mac Campbell of Alexandria was literally breathing easier today as he continued a battle against a life-threatening form of meningitis. Campbell, 17, remained in critical condition at UAB Hospital this morning after a sudden onset of bacterial meningitis during the weekend. According to his father, Julius Campbell, Mac’s condition has improved after an overnight scare. A junior at Alexandria High School, the younger Campbell will remain in the intensive care unit while doctors clear fluid from his lungs; he might move to a private room within 24 hours, his family said.