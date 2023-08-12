Look Back ... to a hard-working radio newsman, 1998

Aug. 12, 1948, in The Star: The Knit Shop, operated by Lalee Kelly and Rosalie Reynolds, was officially opened for business today at its location on Ninth Street between Jefferson and Kirkwood avenues. Its business hours will be 9 a.m. until noon and 2-5 p.m. each weekday.
Aug. 12, 1998, in The Star: Working 65- to 75-hour weeks, David Ford is well aware that his is the last full-time radio news voice on the air in Calhoun County. “It puts a big responsibility on me because I know that there are people out there depending on me to keep them informed. If I don’t, I hear about it,” says the news director of WDNG radio in Anniston. Ford’s radio career began in 1977, and since that time he’s done other things for employment, “but I always come back to this,” he says. The reward? “I love being able to get out in the community, finding out what’s going on and reporting it,” Ford tells George Smith of The Star. Also this date: Piedmont’s tentative plans to institute a year-round public school calendar have been paused to address concerns of students in the Calhoun County Area Vocational School, who would not be on the same class schedule as other Piedmont High School students. Superintendent Barry Sadler said he would talk to 10th- and 11th-graders in the vocational program and their parents “to discuss what would have to be done” to make it work out.