Look Back … to a half-day off from the middle school, 1996

Oct. 26, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 26, 1996, in The Star: Anniston Middle School students got an unexpected half-day off yesterday when a broken water line couldn’t be fixed fast enough to avoid closing the school. A custodian the previous evening found the break in the water line serving the school when he saw water gushing from the ground near the school building at the public entrance. “It was coming up in three places,” said Principal Richard Hooks. The cracked pipe was PVC, four inches in diameter, but the private company called that first night couldn’t find the parts to fix the pipe right away. The next day, Friday, the repair was almost complete when something else broke, meaning no water could be turned on, meaning there would definitely not be school for 780 kids. Buses were called to the school to take everyone back home around 11 a.m. Also this date: The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series, but they’ve got to win the next two games in New York if they want to claim the ultimate prize. Frustratingly for Atlanta’s fans, the Braves won the first two games of the series in New York, but then lost the next three in Atlanta. On the mound tonight, Greg Maddux will be matching skill and arm strength against Jimmy Key.