Look Back ... to a great first year for meetings, 1996

Sept. 3, 1946, in The Star: This evening at her home at 1529 Christine Avenue, Mrs. Duke Logan will entertain with a lovely party for members of her voice class and a few invited friends. Besides those studying voice with Mrs. Logan, guests will be Miss Margaret Clarke (who leaves soon for Judson College, where she is majoring in piano), Miss Catherine Bailey, and also Jack Gurley and Harold Hollingsworth, two young tenors from Anniston High School who will take part in a musical program.
Sept. 3, 1996, in The Star: Anniston’s City Meeting Center has begun to shed its reputation as a former supermarket building on Noble Street and is now ringing cash registers in the city. The meeting center opened its doors last July as the culmination of a dream by construction company owner Earlon McWhorter; he owns the nearby Victoria Inn, and when he learned Winn-Dixie was leaving that space, he worked with the city to get the space transformed into something that would keep the neighborhood in that part of town respectable, even improve it. His company wound up doing the extensive renovation the building required, and he even donated some cash to the project to pay for lighting and furniture. The $1.7 million center had been expected to bring in about $40,000 in rental fees during its first year. Instead, the meeting center has raked in about $70,000 from nearly 1,000 groups who have rented its five rooms for everything from wedding receptions to business-training seminars.