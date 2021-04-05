Look Back ... to a grave setback for Anniston's military mission, 1996

April 5, 1946, in The Star: Residents of Anniston were jarred and shaken around 9 o’clock this morning by a series of heavy explosions at the Anniston Ordnance Depot, later reported to have been caused by the destruction of anti-tank mines in the depot’s demolition pit. So strong was the concussive power of the explosions that one Anniston grocery store reported that eggs were broken on their shelves. Plaster fell in City Hall, and two Anniston residents reported that plate glass windows were broken. Col. Clarence E. Jones explained that such detonations are not a local option — when certain types of weaponry and ammunition is brought back to the U.S., senior officers at the depot receive specific instructions from on high concerning how to eliminate it. Also this date: In a speech last night at Oxford Lake Park to members of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce, Charles F. Varn, president of Anniston’s chamber, said close cooperation and unity of effort between the two cities will produced maximum reward for the area. He added, “Tourist business which seems certain to come this way should be shared by both cities. The super highway which will bisect Oxford and Anniston, and the 13-mile strip of pavement which seems destined to be completed this year between Oxford and Wedowee, will bring greater wealth to this area. The harmony of effort within this metropolitan area can multiply that wealth.”
April 5, 1996, in The Star: After being jilted by their first choice, Calhoun County School Board members last night decided — as the classic Stephen Stills song goes — to “love the one you’re with” and chose assistant superintendent Gordon Mitchell to be their next superintendent. He’d been serving in an interim capacity since the retirement of Jim Winn late last year, but had said during the search process that he was not interested in the top job. However, at age 55, after seeing the board’s first choice sudden reject its offer, Mitchell stepped up and took the job. He’s a Calhoun County native through and through, from his boyhood days attending the old Eulaton Elementary School. Also this date: Several hundred new jobs that officials thought would result at Anniston Army Depot through a transfer of work from Red River Depot will now stay put in Texas, due to a decision by Army Secretary Togo West Jr. “It’s like they’re trying to destroy Calhoun County. I don’t know what we’ll be able to do,” said Gerald Powell, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Task Force. The depot now employs 2,689 and it was estimated 400-500 new jobs would have been created by bringing work from the Texas depot to Anniston. However, the installation is close to the Arkansas border, meaning twice as many elected officials were in the fight to keep its work, compared to those who could fight for AAD’s work.