Look Back ... to a grand jury empaneled in 1948

April 26, 1948, in The Star: At least 56 new cases will be heard by a new Calhoun County Grand Jury drawn here this morning in the court of Circuit Judge Lamar Field. Two murder cases, one case of carnal knowledge and two cases of perjury will be heard by the new jury. County solicitor Ben Dorman said this morning there was a possibility that additional cases might be brought before the grand jury before it goes into recess. The highest profile case is likely that of the 41-year-old farmer from near Pell City who was charged by Anniston police with perjury and carnal knowledge in connection with his reported marriage in Anniston to a 13-year-old St. Clair County girl — apparently with the endorsement of her family. The foreman of the grand jury is Anniston businessman J. H. Killebrew. [As was custom at the time, the article lists all names and city of residence of those serving on the panel.]
April 26, 1998, in The Star: Four fans watching the Touchstone Energy 300 stock car race at Talladega Superspeedway yesterday were injured when a windshield and debris from a nine-car crash on the track flew into the stands. One of the fans, a 34-year-old woman from Iowa, sustained a cut on her right hand from the debris. Also this date: The Anniston Star has promoted two employees to top newsroom positions. On May 1, Metro Editor Geni Certain will become the paper’s managing editor and Assistant Metro Editor Mike Stedham will take over as metro editor. The promotions come as Managing Editor Phil Jenkins and his wife, staff writer Elizabeth Pezzullo, leave The Star for positions at a newspaper in Fredericksburg, Va. Certain has worked for The Star’s metro desk since 1993; Stedham joined the newsroom staff in 1985.