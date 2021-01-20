Look Back ... to a 'Good Shepherd' good neighbor, 1996

Jan. 20, 1946, in The Star: More than 200 Anniston men and women were busy yesterday and the day before pushing the city’s “greatest undertaking of the generation,” as the drive for a $375,000 YMCA building fund swung into its opening round; the first “report dinner” has been scheduled for tomorrow evening. The proposed building will house facilities for women and girls as well as for men and boys. There will be a large gymnasium, a swimming pool (eventually), game rooms, club rooms, a library, an all-purpose room with a kitchen attached and living quarters for young men on the upper floors. Also this date: According to an advertisement, Anniston Memorial Hospital will offer a three-year course to student nurses starting March 1, to include a seven-month affiliating course at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. An applicant must be at least 17 years and six months of age and a high school graduate. Yearly tuition fee is twenty-five dollars, to include room, board, uniforms and textbooks.
Jan. 20, 1996, in The Star: The Rev. John Edwards, 76, associate pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian, has made it his mission to be like a next-door neighbor to the 140 residents of the Golden Springs Health Care Center. Most days will find Edwards at the center leading a song and worship service, administering communion or simply delivering the mail. Edwards is officially retired from organized church work, but he adopted the nursing home ministry three years ago.