You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Back ... to a 'Good Shepherd' good neighbor, 1996

20jan--vault1937

The nation's first Jan. 20 inauguration of a president was described in this issue from 1937.

Jan. 20, 1946, in The Star: More than 200 Anniston men and women were busy yesterday and the day before pushing the city’s “greatest undertaking of the generation,” as the drive for a $375,000 YMCA building fund swung into its opening round; the first “report dinner” has been scheduled for tomorrow evening. The proposed building will house facilities for women and girls as well as for men and boys. There will be a large gymnasium, a swimming pool (eventually), game rooms, club rooms, a library, an all-purpose room with a kitchen attached and living quarters for young men on the upper floors. Also this date: According to an advertisement, Anniston Memorial Hospital will offer a three-year course to student nurses starting March 1, to include a seven-month affiliating course at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. An applicant must be at least 17 years and six months of age and a high school graduate. Yearly tuition fee is twenty-five dollars, to include room, board, uniforms and textbooks.

Jan. 20, 1996, in The Star: The Rev. John Edwards, 76, associate pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian, has made it his mission to be like a next-door neighbor to the 140 residents of the Golden Springs Health Care Center. Most days will find Edwards at the center leading a song and worship service, administering communion or simply delivering the mail. Edwards is officially retired from organized church work, but he adopted the nursing home ministry three years ago. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...