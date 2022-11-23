Look Back ... to a good season for Auburn, 1997

Nov. 23, 1947, in The Star: Paul J. Anderson, Anniston’s postmaster, has been selected to be director of the March of Dimes in Calhoun County for a two-week fundraising campaign in January, said E. C. Knowlton, chairman of the Calhoun County chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Mr. Knowlton said the March of Dimes, which originated as a celebration of the late President Roosevelt’s birthday, has been continued to care for those stricken with the dreaded disease of childhood. Also this date: Alabama’s Crimson Tide, which marched to a 41-12 win over LSU yesterday, will be host team for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 1948. An opponent will be selected in the coming days. Alabama’s last appearance in the Sugar Bowl, on Jan. 1, 1945, ended in a loss to Duke, 29-26. Wins during the current season have included a 10-0 victory over Tennessee and a 17-7 decision over Georgia.
Nov. 23, 1997, in The Star: The annual Iron Bowl ended last night in a manner befitting its lead-up drama and antagonism. In this version, fought on the plains of Auburn, the home team squeezed out a victory by making a field goal in the final seconds for the final score of 18-17. Alabama’s season thus ends with a 4-7 record. Auburn can boast of a 9-2 season and an upcoming trip to the SEC Championship game.