Look Back … to a good review of Rick Bragg’s first book, 1997.

Sept. 7, 1947, in The Star: An Anniston native and University of Alabama graduate, Fred Merrill, was crowned last night as Anniston’s Most Eligible Bachelor in a ceremony at Legion Hall. Mr. Merrill had been selected two days previous by a panel of seven judges, who were either presidents or members of local civic clubs and who gave serious consideration to the nearly 50 candidates in the contest. Mr. Merrill, currently secretary of Tornado Supply Company, majored in physical education at Alabama and coached for a year at Cleburne County High School. During the war he was a captain in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific theater. [Merrill eventually lost his bachelor status; at his death in 2003 it is recorded that he was survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.] Also this date: Having enjoyed a successful kickoff year in 1946, the Anniston Quarterback Club looks forward to an even better second year during the upcoming football season. The first meeting of the year will be on Sept. 29, when an assistant coach at Auburn will speak, and the final meeting will bring in guest speaker Paul “Bear” Bryant, head coach at the University of Kentucky. The club limits itself to 100 members, who join by applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally: The Teen Canteen, a social gathering point for some of Anniston’s teenagers, has received a nice write-up by its adult leader, Miss Margaret Griffis. Any passerby during the canteen’s operational hours, according to Griffis, will hear “merry voices, a ‘juke’ box, going full tilt — and at the same time a radio broadcasting the game — [and] the clink of billiard balls in the background.” The canteen is located on Gurnee Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, almost directly across the street from the fire station.
Sept. 7, 1997, in The Star: Seventeen pounds lighter than when he began his trek in March, Jason Seehafer of Saks has completed his hike of the Appalachian Trail. The 26-year-old took his final steps at the peak of Mount Khatadin in Maine two days ago at 1:30 in the afternoon. Seehafer went from knowing almost nothing about hiking to walking nearly six months through the mountains of the eastern United States, along the way suffering through cold, heat, monsoons and blisters. The final two weeks were among the toughest on the trail, Seehafer told The Star after he had completed the 2,160-mile Georgia-to-Maine trek. Also this date: All Over but the Shoutin’, by Alabama journalist Rick Bragg, has earned a warm and thorough review by Anniston Star editor Cody Hall on his Sunday book page. Bragg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times — and formerly for The Star — writes about his Calhoun County childhood in his first book.