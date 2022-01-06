Look Back ... to a good demand for nursing school, 1947

Jan. 6, 1947, in The Star: Despite the withdrawal of two incentives — war-inspired patriotism and government scholarships — which swelled the enrollment in nursing schools in recent years, Anniston Memorial Hospital admitted as many student nurses in 1946, the first full year of peace, as it did in 1945. That’s according to Miss Thelma Ellis, superintendent of nurses, who is encouraged by the job prospects of young high school students who might enter the nursing field. Anniston Memorial Superintendent H. F. Singleton said 15 inquiries in the regard have come in from senior students at local high schools. Singleton expects a very large number of students to enroll in September. Nursing classes have been held at the new hospital since April 1945. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission has made its first major purchase of the new year. It has bought two 1947 dump trucks and one pickup truck from King Motor Company for a total bidded price of $4,779.36. The commission chairman is Fred G. Nunnelley; the two new members, who just recently took their oaths of office, are C. Ed Starr and Dewey Fagan.
Jan. 6, 1997, in The Star: The unseasonably warm winter we’ve been enjoying may have been enough to feel the state’s annual plants and fruits into an early death. The problem is that flower bulbs and trees have sent shoots out into the mild temperatures, but they’re about to get zapped so badly by the return of cold that they might not recover by the time the real spring rolls around. Blueberry and peach crops, already acting like “spring” has returned, could be hard hit. “This has the potential for doing a lot of damage, a lot of losses in homeowners’ front yards,” said one meteorologist.