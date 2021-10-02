Look Back ... to a good commission transition, 1946

Oct. 2, 1946, in The Star: Anniston’s outgoing City Commission will leave the municipality’s finances in a much better condition than the fiscal problem it inherited when it went into office four years ago. Two members of the present commission – Mayor J. F. King and Arthur Lee – bring their duties to a close in a few days, with Commissioner Sam Street holding over to serve with the incoming members, Mayor E. D. Banks and Henry Borden Glover, city commissioner. Revenue that Anniston took in from taxes and other sources totaled $524,445 in 1941, whereas this year receipts will be in the neighborhood of $900,000. Also this date: Lee Brothers Foundry, for many years a partnership between brothers Arthur H. and Alfred J. Lee, has filed papers in probate court for incorporation with a capital stock of $350,000. Arthur and Alfred Lee are the two major stockholders, holding 1,641 shares each, while R. A. Lloyd holds 218 shares. Lee Brothers manufactures and sells brass, copper and bronze castings and other foundry products.
Oct. 2, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston Museum of Natural History will get no money from the Calhoun County Commission this year, while the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County will get less than last year. The county might also consolidate six road maintenance barns into one. All were steps taken by the commission yesterday to balance a $7.2 million general fund budget for 1997. Also this date: An Anniston ordinance that took effect yesterday requires pet owners to buy licenses for their cats and dogs and to keep them confined or controlled. Owners who violate the new law face stiff fines or even jail time. The council passed the ordinance Sept. 17 on advice from the director of the Animal Shelter and veterinarians from Quintard Veterinary Hospital.