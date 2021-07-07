Look Back ... to a good city for restaurants, 1996

July 7, 1946, in The Star: Declaring he had conferred with high-ranking Army officers just before leaving Washington, Rep. John Sparkman of Huntsville, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, brought his campaign into Anniston yesterday with an address at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Sparkman said he has always been interested in Fort McClellan and that he will work in its behalf. “It is not an Anniston institution, it is an Alabama institution and it should be expanded and developed.” While he was in Washington he told the officer that he was interested in the perpetuation and expansion of Fort McClellan’s mission. Sparkman’s appearance here coincided with the completion of a local organization which will work in his behalf in Calhoun County. Kenneth Roberts of Piedmont, who practices law in Anniston, will be chairman of that organization. Also this date: More new homes were built within Anniston city limits during the first six months this year than during all of 1945, according to a report released yesterday by the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. At present, 94 dwellings are under construction inside the city and more than 100 others are being built just outside the city limits.
July 7, 1996, in The Star: According to a new survey by Restaurants and Institutions magazine, Anniston has been ranked as the third best city in the nation to open a new restaurant. Huntington, W. Va., is the best, while Decatur, Ala., is second best. Restaurant owners such as Anita and Julian Jenkins, who opened a restaurant known as Le Mama’s back in January, can attest to the popularity of out-of-the-house dining in this area. The Jenkinses have already nearly doubled Le Mama’s seating capacity since the place opened.