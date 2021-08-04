Look Back ... to a Girl Scout program expansion, 1946

Aug. 4, 1946, in The Star: The enthusiastic new director of the Anniston Council of Girl Scouts, Mrs. Mary D. Blakemore, plans for the organization to reach out to the far ends of Calhoun County in its mission to offer its services to all girls of the area. The local council will bring in so-called “lone troops” and will organize many new ones. Seven new troops in Piedmont, Ashland and Oxford will get under way with the opening of the Girl Scout year in September. The main goal for the coming year, she said yesterday, would be to establish a permanent camp for the girls. Also this date: Ralph D. Higginbotham has bought Stephens Printing Company at 12 East Eleventh Street from Julian Stephens, who has operated it for some years. Mr. Higginbotham is a native of Anniston, graduated from Anniston High School and Anniston Business College, and previously worked at The Anniston Star and commercial printing houses in Birmingham. Additionally: According to announcements from local school offices, classes for the fall term of Calhoun County schools begin on Monday, Aug. 26, and those for Anniston city schools begin on Monday, Sept. 9.
Aug. 4, 1996, in The Star: When Anniston voters go to the polls later this month to choose their new mayor and City Council members, they’ll pick from the largest field of candidates offered in 12 years. Nine are running for mayor — ranging in age from 22 to 69 — and 14 are in the running to represent the city’s wards on the City Council. Also this date: For more than a year, the New Options program in Anniston has dealt with children whose emotional problems make them too dangerous for school but not dangerous enough to be committed to a psychiatric hospital. From a small house in east Anniston, under the direction of Darlene Davis, six staff members spend more than 7 hours a day, five days a week, trying to help these children salvage the rest of their lives.