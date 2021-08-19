Look Back ... to a gathering for Choccolocco farmers, 1946

Aug. 19, 1946, in The Star: Farmers and their families throughout Choccolocco Valley will gather at White Plains High School day after tomorrow for an all-day meeting and barbecue, according to Lloyd Faulkner, president of the Choccolocco Valley Farm Bureau. Officials expect around 300 will attend this second annual “field day” for valley residents. Faulkner urges that all farmers from Beats 10, 11 and 12 come and bring their families with them. Also this date: Anniston’s Rams baseball team, fresh from a four-game series sweep over the Gadsden Pilots — including a double-header set of wins yesterday in the Rubber City — tangle with the Pilots one more time, but it’ll be for a good cause. An inaugural Player Benefit Game will be held tonight at Johnston Field in Anniston starting at 7:45, with proceeds from the special game going to the players of both teams.
Aug. 19, 1996, in The Star: Summer ended early for students in Jacksonville public schools this morning as they became the first in the area to return to classes. “I kind of miss sleeping and shopping all day, but I get to see my friends. I know we’ll never be bored at school, and I’ll be on the dance line this year, so I’m excited about that,” said Heather Walker, a 10th-grader. On the other hand, said junior Chris Lin, “I just got back from vacation yesterday, I could use a week or two to rest up.” Jacksonville High School Principal Mitchell McKay said enrollment is expected to be around 800, about 50 more than last year.