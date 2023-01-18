Look Back ... to a "future teachers" club at Anniston High, 1948

Jan. 18, 1948, in The Star: A branch of an organization that is gaining wide recognition throughout the country has been formed at Anniston High School under the sponsorship of Miss Gertrude Williams. This new group is a part of the movement called “Future Teachers of America,” and is designed to be of aid to the teaching profession by studying the problems of the teacher and challenges in the profession. About 25 young people are enrolled in the local club and officers have been elected to lead them.
Jan. 18, 1998, in The Star: Calhoun County leaders continue to wrestle with questions surrounding who will be the parent government of the Fort McClellan Development Commission. Some of the new angles that have come to the forefront in recent days include the constitutionality of giving the Calhoun County Commission zoning and taxing powers and the possibility of Anniston floating a bond to make an offer for the fort on its own without the development commission. Also this date: The Anniston Museum of Natural History’s board has decided not to renew the contract of museum director Ellen Donovan. She was terminated last week, less than a year after she’d started working there. Board members say she wasn’t meeting their expectations for running the institution.