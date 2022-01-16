Look Back ... to a fundamental academic change at JSTC, 1947

Jan. 16, 1947, in The Star: The announcement by the State Board of Education last week that Jacksonville State Teachers College would, in the future, confer Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees marks a change in the status of the institution, which since 1883 has had the principal purpose of training teachers. With the addition of two new degrees, to accommodate veterans and other living in the area, persons interested in the regular four-year college courses with emphasis on arts and sciences will have easy access to such a program of study. When the college went to a four-year program, it offered two years of pre-professional courses to students not interested in teaching, but the only actual degree offered was a B.S. in education. Also this date: Mays Vinson was elected president of the Anniston Junior Chamber of Commerce at the annual meeting and barbecue held last night at the American Legion Hall. Logan Taylor was named first vice president and Charles Tucker was named second vice president.
Jan. 16, 1997, in The Star: While Anniston High School students are still getting used to the academic demands of the new no-pass, no-play policy, they might be a year ahead of students across the state. That’s because both the Birmingham school system and the state education superintendent this week announced plans to review Aniston’s policy, with an eye toward adopting something similar by the start of the next school term.