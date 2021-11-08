Look Back … to a friendly visit from residents of Anniston’s “sister city,” 1996

Nov. 8, 1946, in The Star: E. L. Crew, campaign chairman, announced today that the Community Chest and USO joint fundraising drive has obtained around 93 percent of its $55,000 quota. This leaves $3,600 to go, but several large subscriptions have yet to be turned in. For its part, the Negro Division, headed by Dr. G. A. Rodgers, reports that it is nearing its goal of $1,000. Also this date: In 1890 a South Carolina man moved to St. Clair County and bought 400 acres of land that would form the nucleus for the town of Pell City. That man, Sumter Cogswell, the “father of Pell City” and its mayor for 14 years, died yesterday at age 85 at his home. Cogswell later sold his acreage, but repurchased most of it in 1901 from the late Louis D. Brandeis, the former Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Some years later Cogswell established a textile plant there, but sold out to Avondale Mills in 1919.
Nov. 8, 1996, in The Star: Nine years after the last visit by residents of Anniston’s “sister city” in Japan, Shingu-Cho, a new group representing that city is scheduled to be in Anniston today and tomorrow. Ten years ago, then-Anniston Mayor Bill Robison traveled to Shingu-Cho to inaugurate the sister-city relationship; a delegation from there visited Anniston for the first time soon thereafter. The group this weekend is expected to attend a high school football game and visit Anniston’s museums. Also this date: A six-hour open house was held yesterday at the Anniston Army Depot gymnasium so that experts could answer residents’ questions concerning the depot’s efforts to prevent the chemical solvent trichloroethylene (used in cleaning tank parts) from leaching into Anniston’s water supply. But there was one problem: Only about 20 residents showed up — not nearly the same passion, apparently, that Anniston’s other pollutants have stirred up, whether PCBs around Monsanto or nerve gas shells stored in depot igloos.