Look Back ... to a fowl ordinance in Piedmont, 1997

Aug. 26, 1947, in The Star: An unusually large and unexpected enrollment has been reported at the 26 white schools and nine Black schools in Calhoun County for the 1947-48 school year. Superintendent A. C. Shelton said complete figures will be reported later. Shelton said there’s a temporary shortage of seating on the school buses, making all 56 of them crowded. Four new buses are on order.
Aug. 26, 1997, in The Star: The Piedmont City Council last night passed a “chicken ordinance” that prevents residents inside the city limits from having chickens, pigeons, quail, pheasants, roosters or similar fowl. (Small birds kept as pets are OK.) The ordinance passed by 5-1 vote with Councilwoman Mary Bramblett opposing it. The ordinance does contain certain exemptions, however, such as for hens if the animal control officer is allowed to periodically inspect their pen for cleanliness. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission yesterday formally purchased an additional 19 acres at the Janney Furnace historical site in Ohatchee. The price was nearly $42,000, paid directly to the private property’s owner. Additionally: According to an item on the Community page, people from all over Calhoun County joined the fight against cancer back on July 25 as the American Cancer Society held its fourth annual “Relay for Life” fundraiser. “The event was a huge success. We raised over $20,000,” said Kristie Alderman, American Cancer Society field representative. The 12-hour event was held at Oxford Lake.