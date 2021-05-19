Look Back ... to a former Weaver athlete now in the FBI, 1996

May 19, 1946, in The Star: Advertised as now open for business is Anniston Beach, featuring swimming, dancing, picnic grounds, sandwiches and cold drinks. Drive 8-and-a-half miles north on Jacksonville Road to get there. Also this date: Anniston High School is in its annual transition time, already looking toward a new school year while it ushers its seniors out the door. Baccalaureate services are today for 120 members of the Class of ’46 and graduation will be Thursday night, May 23, at 8. Meanwhile, the newly elected officers of the Anniston High School Student Council for 1946-47 will be Luther Bevis, president; Richard Hearn, vice president; Joan Holland, secretary; and Sue Hebson, treasurer. The cheerleaders for next year will be Martha Ann Hughes, Doris Jean Smith, Martha Snider, Mary Frances Taylor, Clarence Adams, Frank Bibb, Bill Cheyne and Jimmy Weatherly.
May 19, 1996, in The Star: Arthur Hardy, who graduated from Weaver High School in 1979, was one of the greatest athletes to ever hit a basketball floor in Calhoun County. He was in a lot of athletic events since that first varsity game, and in the course of that pursuit he was a three-time All-County performer in basketball, a Bearcat track star and, as a student at Northeast Junior College in Rainsville, a basketball athlete there, too. But nothing in sports was as important as the job he’s doing now: As an FBI agent investigating violent crime out of the bureau’s St. Louis office. He attended Jacksonville State University from 1983-85 and graduated with a degree in commercial art and a minor in English and marketing. Friends of his who had a working knowledge of what it took to be an FBI agent were responsible for whetting Hardy’s appetite for that career path. Accepted by the bureau, Hardy spent 16 weeks in training at the Quantico Marine training base in Virginia.