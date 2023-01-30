Look Back … to a Ford costing 40 cents per pound? 1948

Jan. 30, 1948, in The Star: In a whimsically conceived ad from Anniston’s newest new-car dealer, Anniston Lincoln-Mercury, the copywriter compares the per-pound cost of certain staples — food inflation is on everyone’s minds these days — to the price of used cars. While a pound of butter costs 95 cents, a 1942 Ford coupe costs 40 cents per pound; pork chops cost 65 cents per pound, but a 1942 Chevrolet convertible coupe costs 40 cents per pound, too. A 1940 two-door Pontiac might be the best deal, then: It costs 22 1/2 cents per pound, while coffee costs 57 cents per pound.
Jan. 30, 1998, in The Star: Anniston schools would get about $5.7 million for capital improvements and Calhoun County schools an estimated $20 million, if bond issues proposed for public schools are approved by the Legislature. The bills come at a time when many area superintendents say they must build new classrooms to meet the state’s mandate lowering the number of students per teacher. Also this date: Although Coldwater Spring has been pumping out cold, clear, healthful water for consumption by the local population for some 120 years, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management still wants it to be chlorinated. That’s why the Anniston Water Works department is in the process of building a 3-million-gallon tank 200 feet in diameter where that chemical addition can take place.