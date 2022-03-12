Look Back ... to a flight school at JSTC, 1947

March 12, 1947, in The Star: A class of 40 veterans of Jacksonville State Teacher’s College will begin a complete aviation training course today. The program consists of both ground and flight instruction, the latter to be conducted at Riley Field, Fort McClellan, through an arrangement with Lane Air Service of Oxford. All the students are members of the Jacksonville Civilian Air Patrol. The course is for three quarters, or nine months, and takes in the topics of flight theory, meteorology and aircraft structure, among others. Also this date: The City of Anniston has signed a contract valued at more than $19,000 with the Pitts Douglas Construction Company for the completion of four municipal swimming pools within a 60-day period. The City Commission authorized the contract yesterday afternoon.
March 12, 1997, in The Star: Anniston police officer Shedric Long expects to set up an office in the 7th-grade wing of Anniston Middle School within a month. From there, he plans to serve as a role model and mentor with the title of school resource officer, effective April 1. Long and Marc Fomby, an officer similarly assigned to Anniston High School, will be in the schools more in a “public relations” role than in a policing role, Chief Wayne Chandler explained to a meeting of the Anniston Middle School PTO last night. PTO President John Wilson said the goal of the resource officer program is “to eliminate or prevent problems before they start.”