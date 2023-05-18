Look Back ... to a 'field of dreams' in Wellborn, 1998

May 18, 1948, in The Star: According to the new Anniston city phone directory, the city’s population has grown by 966 from July a year ago. Six additional pages of Anniston telephone subscribers have been added to last year’s directory. The growth is evenly distributed throughout the book with no unusual increase in any particular names. The June, 1948, issue will sport a green cover and replace the well-worn gray ones of last year. Also this date: A large number of friends of Miss Jane Grey and Ralph Pinson assembled last evening for their joint singing recital in the Grace Church parish house. Both young people are pupils of Miss Elizabeth Roberts, who maintains a studio there.
May 18, 1998, in The Star: The steel framework is going up these days for the Circuit City store being built in the new shopping complex located at the former Ezell Park in south Anniston. The consumer electronics store joins Hollywood Video, Big Apple Bagels and Ruby Tuesday on the six-acre spot. Also this date: The Jimmy Brooks Field opened yesterday in Wellborn, a living tribute to a longtime volunteer coach in that community. He died in 1996, but not before making known to his wife, Pat, his intention to build a “Field of Dreams”-style baseball diamond in a hayfield behind their house. With her two baseball-playing sons, Wes and Roby, close by her side, Mrs. Brooks said, “It’s only a game, but now we have our own field of dreams.” It was made possible by both public money and local business sponsorship and fills a real need for youngsters and their families of the Wellborn community, especially since the closing of the Hamilton Boys Club.