Look Back ... to a 'field of dreams' in Wellborn, 1998

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.