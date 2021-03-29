Look Back ... to a favored candidate for governor, 1946

March 29, 1946, in The Star: Judge S. E. Boozer of Calhoun County, a favorite son candidate for governor, will arrive in Anniston tomorrow morning for a giant homecoming celebration planed by his friends here, as local political activity gains increasing momentum. State and county elections are just a little more than a month away, while the Anniston city primary is only four days away. For the past several days, Judge Boozer has been campaigning in the Montgomery region. His welcome-home rally will be held in the large courtroom of the Calhoun County Courthouse. Also this date: R. L. Champion, manager of the Champion Garment Co. in Rome, Ga., has sold his interest in that firm and will, along with business partner Grady Banister of Anniston, open a $40,000 clothing plant here. Construction has already been started and the plant should be operating by May 15.
March 29, 1996, in The Star: Piedmont Mayor Vera Stewart says her town’s nine miles of rails-to-trails pathway will be completed by July and the Cleburne County Commission has been awarded a $40,000 grant to turn its nine miles of abandoned railroad line into the trail. It all indicates that after a dozen years of planning, the improved trail that’s expected to stretch from Anniston to the Georgia line is getting somewhere.