Look Back ... to a favorable development decision in Golden Springs, 1998.

April 10, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 10, 1998, in The Star: The block of property that includes Golden Springs Community Center and a few nearby homes will not be part of a plan to commercialize a strip of road in Golden Springs, according to a 8-0 vote of recommendation the Anniston Planning Commission has made to the City Council. The commission’s vote eases residents’ concerns that the community center could someday be sold, which would ruin the ambience of that section of residential Anniston. But the vote does rezone a nearly mile-long stretch of Golden Springs Road. Also this date: Friends, family and co-workers are mourning the death of Denise Bliss, 33, night manager of the Lenlock Hardees who was found dead in the restaurant early yesterday morning. A 15-year employee of the company, beloved by all, and the single mother of a young son who’s nearly 2, Ms. Bliss had been killed and money was taken from the store in an apparent robbery-homicide. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer. [The murderer turned out to be a teenager who was eventually convicted of the crime.]