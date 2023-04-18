Look Back ... to a fateful ringtone, 1998

April 18, 1948, in The Star: Seventeen years after it was built, the Alabama Coca-Cola Bottling Company plant here will expand and replace some of its facilities. A new garage with a paint shop and truck storage space will be constructed, while loading platforms will be replaced with loading docks. A stock storage area and an employee locker room with showers will be connected to the main building with a roofed platform. Charles V. Rainwater is president of the local company and E. S. Perkins is vice president. They and other company officers have spent many years in the Coca-Cola business. Also this date: Immediate construction of two new school buildings, at Friendship and Webster’s Chapel, was approved last night in a meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education. Both are considered to be emergency projects apart from the main building program. Additionally: Miss Sara Brothers, a graduate of Anniston High School and Converse College, is reported to be doing well in her new job as managing editor of The Social Spectator, a monthly magazine that charts the comings and goings of notable personalities at the nation’s leading vacation resorts.
April 18, 1998, in The Star: A 27-year-old Ohatchee motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase on the roads of western Anniston last night, eventually reaching the Alexandria-Wellington area, where he ditched the machine and climbed a tree. For a time he thought his escape was going to be successful — until the cell phone in his pocket rang. A police officer looked up and found him. “You know he’s really going to be mad at whoever called him,” Sheriff Larry Amerson remarked.