Look Back ... to a fateful ringtone, 1998

vault 1928

In 1928 Anniston's airport became an intermediate stop for mail planes on the route between New Orleans and New York, this April 18 article tells us.

April 18, 1948, in The Star: Seventeen years after it was built, the Alabama Coca-Cola Bottling Company plant here will expand and replace some of its facilities. A new garage with a paint shop and truck storage space will be constructed, while loading platforms will be replaced with loading docks. A stock storage area and an employee locker room with showers will be connected to the main building with a roofed platform. Charles V. Rainwater is president of the local company and E. S. Perkins is vice president. They and other company officers have spent many years in the Coca-Cola business. Also this date: Immediate construction of two new school buildings, at Friendship and Webster’s Chapel, was approved last night in a meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education. Both are considered to be emergency projects apart from the main building program. Additionally: Miss Sara Brothers, a graduate of Anniston High School and Converse College, is reported to be doing well in her new job as managing editor of The Social Spectator, a monthly magazine that charts the comings and goings of notable personalities at the nation’s leading vacation resorts.

April 18, 1998, in The Star: A 27-year-old Ohatchee motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase on the roads of western Anniston last night, eventually reaching the Alexandria-Wellington area, where he ditched the machine and climbed a tree. For a time he thought his escape was going to be successful — until the cell phone in his pocket rang. A police officer looked up and found him. “You know he’s really going to be mad at whoever called him,” Sheriff Larry Amerson remarked.