Look Back ... to a fast choice needed for agency site, 1996

Dec. 13, 1946, in The Star: Jacksonville State Teachers College opened bids yesterday on a new high school building for the city, college president Houston Cole announced today. This will be the third building to start construction at the college recently, as two dormitories are now being built. The lowest bid for constructing the school was $277,380, while the next lowest was $283,444. The highest of the six bids was about $65,000 higher than the latter. Also this date: Hodding Carter, Southern newspaper editor and crusader against racial intolerance, delivered a scheduled address last night at the University of Mississippi over the objections of a group of Ole Miss alumni. They said his ideas on the race question were “not in line with what we want our children to be taught.” Twenty businessmen from Gulfport, Miss., were the esteemed critics of the Pulitzer Prize winning editorialist. [It’s not clear what the critics were objecting to, because Carter himself said it was “unrealistic” to think that racial relations could be improved by eliminating segregation or by allowing social equality between the races.] Additionally: The Anniston Boys’ Choir, consisting of 45 unchanged voices from seven city elementary schools, will make its first appearance Sunday night at 7 at First Methodist Church, where the lads will sing two groups of Christmas carols.
Dec. 13, 1996, in The Star: As of today, Calhoun County officials have two pieces of property to choose from as they quickly — under a deadline — try to secure a home for a new health department building. Yesterday, the county commission approved the purchase of the former Jaycee Park property on McClellan Boulevard as a potential site. Yet, later in the day, the commission’s first choice, the sports field at Johnston Elementary School, was finally freed up for sale by the signature of a federal judge. Now it’s a question of which site is more appropriate.