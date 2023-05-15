Look Back ... to a farewell to our WACS museum, 1998

May 15, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 15, 1998, in The Star: More than 250 current and former female soldiers gathered yesterday at the Women’s Army Corps Museum at Fort McClellan for their final biennial reunion to be held in this state, at this base. The museum will be moved to Fort Lee in Virginia after McClellan closes next year. The memories will continue today with a reception and dinner at the City Meeting Center this evening. “We always felt an important contribution to the military,” said Irene Evankovich, a retired lieutenant colonel who lives in Weaver. Also this date: State school board officials have released the names of the five proposed finalists for the superintendent’s post over Anniston public schools. Two are from Alabama and the others are from Mississippi, Kentucky and Massachusetts. Board members will meet in a few days to start studying the candidates’ backgrounds.