Look Back ... to a donation of land for the War Memorial Library, 1948

July 20, 1948, in The Star: The governing body of the First Methodist Church congregation in Anniston has donated land on Gurnee Avenue to the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners for construction of a Calhoun County War Memorial Library. To be located on the east side of Gurnee between 14th and 15th streets, the building will hold the collection of the Calhoun County Library system, which now is housed in cramped conditions in the courthouse annex. The Methodists gave the deed to the county with the understanding that only a memorial library could be built there. It’s noted that the new YMCA building will be on the corner of the same block.
July 20, 1998, in The Star: Lowe’s and Oxford city officials will announce this morning that the building-materials retailer will abandon its six-year-old, 65,000-square-foot store for an even larger space farther east on U.S. 78. McWhorter Properties, owned by Anniston’s Earlon McWhorter, will build the store on more than 15 acres fronting U.S. 78 inside Davis Loop and lease it to Lowe’s. It will open early in 1999 and employ up to 200. McWhorter has built more than 85 Lowe’s stores in 25 states, including the original Oxford Lowe’s in 1992. Also this date: Anniston’s school system is the first in the state to fall to “Alert 2” status despite some improvements in achievement test results. That means the state Department of Education will send in teams of experts to help city schools deal with the problems that caused the low test scores. If the numbers don’t improve next year, the system will face takeover by the state.