Look Back ... to a distinguished honor for a young Anniston golfer, 1997

May 19, 1947, in The Star: Capt. Jack Van Hoozer, ace parachute jumper, made a sensational delayed jump yesterday afternoon at Oxford Lake Park. Jumping from more than a mile up, Van Hoozer pulled his rip cord approximately 1,600 feet and landed in the far side of Oxford Lake. He was picked up out of the water in a speedboat by Jerry Lindsey. The stunt was witnessed by the largest crowd of the year at Oxford Lake. Also this date: A few nights ago at Blue Mountain School, 30 sixth-grade pupils received certification of promotion to junior high school. The members of the class selected classmates Robert Tankersley and Mary Eaves to present a bracelet to Miss Nackie Jirels in appreciation for her work with the class. Miss Jirels asked the parents at the ceremony to pledge themselves to the goal of sending each child through high school.
May 19, 1997, in The Star: Freeman Fite, the recently graduated state high school golf champion from Donoho, yesterday became the youngest player ever to win the annual Anniston Country Club Men’s Invitational Tournament. Fite, 18, fought back from a three-shot deficit after the first round with matching 70s on Saturday and Sunday. “I’m pretty fortunate to win because I didn’t play very well,” said Fite, who scored 214 on 54 holes to overcome locally known players such as Hank Smith, Eric Hamilton and Chip Howell. Fite plans to play on scholarship for the University of Alabama in the fall.