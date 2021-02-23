Look Back ... to a dispute between neighbors and a landfill, 1996

Feb. 23, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 23, 1996, in The Star: Local officials met with a key military decision-maker in Fort McClellan’s economic reuse yesterday and came away with assuring words but no promises. At issue is whether the Army will give the Alabama National Guard 10,000 contiguous acres on Fort McClellan’s main base, or whether the Guard will get only 30 scattered acres. Also this date: The Calhoun County Board of Education voted yesterday to sell the old Cedar Springs School building at auction soon. The school, which sits on 10 acres, was closed several years ago after Pleasant Valley School opened. Vandals have rendered the Cedar Springs buildings impossible to secure against unauthorized entry, so selling the property is really the only recourse. Additionally: The Calhoun County Commission is stuck in the middle of conflict between an Oxford businessman who has already built an 80-acre industrial-waste landfill off Reaves Road and community residents who wonder how he was allowed to do it, given that the previous commission never held a public hearing on his request. Having heard the residents’ complaints in court, a Montgomery County circuit judge told the Alabama Department of Environmental Management not to issue an operating permit to the businessman, Tommy Taylor, until all this gets straightened out.