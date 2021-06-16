Look Back ... to a dire shortage of animal feed, 1946

June 16, 1946, in The Star: Unless something is done soon to relieve a critical shortage of animal feed, Calhoun County farmers might face the necessity of liquidating much of their livestock, a check of things revealed yesterday. General all over the nation, the feed shortage here, as in other sections of the country, is striking at the basic food supply — and likely reducing the supplies of meat, milk, butter and eggs by this fall. “It’s not only critical, it’s pathetic,” said one local feed dealer, referring to the tragic fate awaiting thousands of baby chicks who won’t be eating anytime soon. Also this date: According to Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton, the main goal during the past two years has been to improve attendance in the system’s institutions. Officials have apparently succeeded, for the average daily attendance reached the highest point in the history of Calhoun schools this past year: 7,155. Unfortunately, the system’s budget operates in part with a state allocation that’s been frozen for each of the last five years. It was calculated when the system had approximately 1,000 fewer students than today.
June 16, 1996, in The Star: A rotating schedule to allow all of Anniston’s three competing ambulance services to respond to emergency calls could be in place within the next several days. The Calhoun County 911 Board has developed a rotating plan in which each agency will be “on call” for 24 hours at a time. The three services are Anniston Emergency & Rescue (the original one), CareLine and Lifeline. Also this date: Just four years ago, the Census Bureau reported only 27 persons of Hispanic ethnicity living among Clay County’s total population of 13,336. The exact number living in the county today isn’t known, but at least 400 of that ethnic group have been hired by area industries since January — and as one employer notes, they didn’t “take away” jobs from anyone. They filled positions that nobody else was applying for. Their general lack of fluency in English is, however, leading to problems with a smooth assimilation.