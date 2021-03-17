Look Back ... to a developer's plan for Jacksonville, 1996

March 17, 1946, in The Star: A construction program valued at $250,000 will be started tomorrow as 40 units are added to the Fort McClellan Homes project at Pelham Heights under FHA supervision. James A. Mickle, president of the organization that already has 54 housing units in operation, said the 40 additional homes were authorized by the FHA to care for families of soldiers stationed at the post. “We are having as many as 25 callers per day for homes,” Mickle said. The new homes will be of frame construction. Also this date: In a political advertisement touting his bid for the Anniston City Commission, Place 1, Arthur H. Lee reminds voters that “Running Anniston Is BIG Business,” given that Anniston’s annual budget is $772,000 — meaning commissioners are responsible for correctly spending more than $60,000 every month. Additionally: A restaurant called The Dugout at 15 East 13th Street boasts in an advertisement, “We now offer you Anniston’s newest, cleanest kitchen and dining room.” A special Sunday dinner costs 85 cents and features an appetizer, meat, three sides, drink and a dessert. The ad also states, “Breakfast served in just 60 seconds” but it doesn’t explain how that’s done.
March 17, 1996, in The Star: A new shopping center valued at $5 million could be open in Jacksonville as early as November. Huntsville developer B. J. Allison plans to build the 20-store center on Alabama 21 between Jacksonville Hospital and Wal-Mart. He’ll buy the 14.5 acre site from the city for about $398,000. Allison said plans for the center include a grocery store, a discount store a video-rental store, several restaurants, a sporting goods store and a movie theater.