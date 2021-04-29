You have permission to edit this article.


Look Back ... to a denial from Monsanto, 1996

29april--vault2009

In spring 2009 the final steps were being taken to get the MDA recognized as the body overseeing the property's conversion to civilian usage. (Due to some unfortunate lawsuits, however, it wouldn't be until September 2010 that the body could safely start selling property titled land to new owners.)

April 29, 1996, in The Star: Monsanto Company denies that it knowingly contaminated communities around its west Anniston last and says residents must take some responsibility for any health hazard they encountered as a result of the PCBs the company dumped there. In response to three lawsuits claiming that property in west Anniston and hundreds of residents who live there have been contaminated by the chemical, Monsanto said the plaintiffs in the lawsuits should not be allowed to collect damages because they knew of the danger involved and failed to take action to protect themselves. Also this date: Spun off from the popular cable channel Nickelodeon (more specifically its after-dark version, Nick at Night), the cable channel TV Land debuts tonight. Cable viewers whose system might not have TV Land from day one can also see its premiere on Nickelodeon, which Time-Warner Cable in the Anniston area does present on Channel 24.

