Look Back .... to a deep dive into Blue Cross, 1997

April 13, 1947, in The Star: The Southeastern Baseball League, boasting new faces all along the line from umpires to players, opens its second postwar season in two days, hopeful of equaling if not topping last year’s record attendance of nearly 636,000. Also this date: An advertisement announces the opening of a new and used car lot in Anniston being operated by Herbert Borders and W. R. (Bill) Lester. You’ll find them at the corner of 14th and Wilmer Avenue. In other local business news, H. Cooper Crossley, owner of the Crossley Cabinet and Construction Co., has completed negotiations for the sale of a half-interest in the company to Paul L. Pitts. The company will be known as the Crossley-Pitts Cabinet Construction Co.
April 13, 1997, in The Star: All Alabama hospitals, 97 percent of pharmacies and 80 percent of doctors are in the Blue Cross insurance network, we’re told in an in-depth article about the company and its services. Almost $3 billion annually flows through Blue Cross. But its nibbling competitors, primarily the state’s three health maintenance organizations, contend that Blue Cross is too big – that it uses its cash reserves to buy out potential competitors, uses its leverage to keep HMOs from competing, and that it enjoys special favors under state law. And these days, Blue Cross can use its influence in the Legislature to quash bills that work against its interests. “This monster is out there responsible for insuring three-fourths of the people of the state of Alabama, and [it doesn’t] have to abide by the regulations of the state insurance or health departments,” said Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, one of several legislators who have introduced bills to regulate health insurers in Alabama.