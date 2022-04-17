Look Back ... to a debate over Anniston city government, 1947

April 17, 1947, in The Star: The YMCA community discussion group known as “Let’s Think” last night completed its first year of existence by pondering, in debate style, the following question: “Is the City Commission the best form of government for Anniston?” Dr. Tom Blake Howle, state senator from Calhoun County, argued that it was, while Lucien Lentz, of Classe Ribbon Works, argued that it was not, offering reasons why the city manager system would be the best form for Anniston. [It would be 22 years before that system was instituted in Anniston.]
April 17, 1997, in The Star: Next Start, a biracial committee established to improve Anniston’s public schools, met for the first time yesterday and took a few cautious steps toward its goal. “If we undertake our task with love and with trust, I believe we will have great success,” said Star publisher H. Brandt Ayers, chairman of the committee. Mayor Gene Stedham established the group last week to try to smooth over community differences and focus attention on improving the schools.