Look Back ... to a debatable future for an old school, 1996

Jan. 29, 1946, in The Star: Henry H. Booth, one of Anniston’s leading citizens, was presented last night as the new president of the Chamber of Commerce during the annual banquet meeting of the organization, held this year at Remington Hall, Fort McClellan. The evening’s speaker was Warren G. Whitney, past president of the Associated Industries of Alabama, who stated his belief that the “freedom of opportunity” is more important than any of President Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms. Also this date: Construction has started at 25 East G Street on a building which will house Anniston Garment Company. Being launched by Mr. and Mr. R. L. Hebson, the business will make garments from the products of Southern cotton mills. The couple are considering several different types of garments, such as women’s dresses that reflect a regional style. Additionally: The people of Alabama have particular reason to contribute to the fight against polio this year, according to T. G. Coleman, the local March of Dimes chairman. Last year, 130 cases of polio were reported statewide, a marked increase over each of the previous two years.
Jan. 29, 1996, in The Star: Situated on an 11-acre parcel of valuable downtown property, Johnston Elementary School’s building and land could be sold for a tidy sum that could be used to make improvements to Anniston’s remaining schools. Opened as a junior high school in October 1951, Johnston is in rough condition after years of strategic neglect. The city school board these days is pondering Johnston’s fate, which will be announced in April. It would cost around $1.7 million to modernize the school to where it needs to be, and yet it’s still far too large for the number of students, nearly 400, it now serves. [The first year’s enrollment was 959.]