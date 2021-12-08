Look Back … to a deal reached between fort reuse officials and Alabama National Guard, 1996

Dec. 8, 1946, in The Star: With the good news today that the national soft-coal miners’ strike had ended — thereby offering hope that normal economic activity would soon resume everywhere — comes also grim reports out of Atlanta of the Winecoff Hotel fire. The blaze broke out early on the morning of Dec. 7, somewhere around the third or fourth floors of the 15-story hotel, and ultimately claimed around 120 lives, injuring at least 100 more. Death came in a variety of terrible ways, whether by flames, suffocating smoke and gases, or, in the case of 25-30 persons, helpless plunges on the pavement below, for the brick, concrete and steel structure had no outside fire escapes. Two women, civilian employees at Fort McClellan, happened to be staying at the Winecoff. “We were awakened about 3:50 a.m. by a terrible breaking noise full of screams, which seemed to be coming up the elevator shafts in the center of the building,” said Miss Doris Anderson, whose hometown is Gadsden. Interviewed by Star reporter Dick Tetlie, she related: “We threw our door shut and made a break for the window. We pushed the screens out and called for help. I believe our heads were the first out the front of the building. … We sat on a ledge outside our room with the window closed behind us to keep back the flames.” Using a raised ladder, firemen soon took her and her companion to safety. [Ladders could only reach about 7 or 8 stories up.] Also this date: A new “king” and “queen” of the Anniston High School student body were proclaimed in a picturesque ceremony last night. The honors went to Bobby Stanley and Frances Mallory, who were ceremoniously crowned by Student Government President Luther Bevis. The results of the “Who’s Who” voting were also announced.
Dec. 8, 1996, in The Star: In what’s been described as the “11th-hour completion of 15 months of negotiations,” Fort McClellan reuse officials and the Alabama National Guard yesterday hammered out a deal that will give the Guard 17 buildings on the post once the fort closes. The talks were not always amicable, but the final deal was; bottom line is, the Guard didn’t get nearly as many acres as it wanted, but it got more buildings than it had asked for. Once the fort closes, the Guard will take over 300 acres on the main post, which includes 17 buildings, and the 23,000 acres of Pelham Range. Also this date: The jobs available to Hispanic workers in this region of Alabama have become so prevalent in recent years that there’s a growing Hispanic community in the area, worker who not only shop at local stores but have also opened a few of their own.