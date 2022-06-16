Look Back … to a dangerous highway west of Anniston, 1997

June 16, 1947, in The Star: One or more safecrackers who appear to have been professional sawed their way through iron bars and escaped with more than $1,500 in cash and checks from the safe of G. C. Gilliland’s Super Market in Oxford early today. A night watchman on his rounds discovered around 1:30 a.m. that the burglar bars on a rear window of the market had been sawed. The watchman notified Mr. Gilliland, who checked the safe and determined what had been lost. Force was not used to gain entry to the safe.
June 16, 1997, in The Star: State Troopers say most of the motor vehicle accidents they handle on Alabama 202 are at its intersection with Coldwater Road. There, a small hill obscures the vision of motorists entering 202. Drivers also find it difficult to see whether anyone is turning onto Coldwater Road when approaching the intersection. The Bynum-Leatherwood Road intersection, along with the double bridges in Gauldinville, also keep the troopers busy. The Gauldinville bridges are dangerous because they are narrow and cannot handle commercial truck traffic well. State and local traffic official hope that once it’s built, the western bypass connected Alabama 202 with the interstate will make driving on 202 much safer by rerouting much of the traffic that now crosses those bridges. The bypass is scheduled for completion in 2000.