Look Back ... to a crucial time for John David Phillips, 1997

April 15, 1947, in The Star: Walley Gaddis, who will toe the mound as the opening-day pitcher for the Anniston Rams in their clash with their arch rivals, the Gadsden Pilots, this afternoon at 3 at Johnston Field, now has an added incentive to win. Last night, back home in Iowa, his wife gave birth to a baby boy at St. Francis Hospital in the city of Waterloo. Officials with the local Junior Chamber of Commerce this morning said that a record crowd is expected at the game based on the number of booster tickets sold so far. Also this date: In the market for a new car? N. G. Alford & Co. will sell you a 1947 Oldsmobile from its dealership office at 19 W. 12th St. in Anniston. If you’d rather own a dramatically styled postwar Studebaker, the local agent for that make is Model City Motors, 1317 Noble St., Anniston.
April 15, 1997, in The Star: This spring will be an important time in the life of 21-year-old John David Phillips as an Alabama athlete. There’s a new head football coach, and a new offensive coordinator and completely new offensive terminology. If Phillips has ever had a chance to supplant Freddie Kitchens as the Crimson Tide starting quarterback this fall, the coming weeks might be that time. “Mentally, I told myself it was do-or-die this spring. I don’t want to say I thrive on pressure, but I enjoy pressure,” says Phillips, the former standout for Anniston High School. But coach Mike DuBose and coordinator Bruce Arians, with his complicated offensive scheme, have not speculated publicly on what Phillips might be doing this fall.