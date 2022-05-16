Look Back ... to a crucial bypass question, 1997

May 16, 1947, in The Star: In an address to the Anniston Kiwanis Club yesterday, Dr. M. T. Davis, a member of the Susie Parker Stringfellow Hospital board of trustees since its opening in 1938, told of the work which is being carried on daily in the institution, quietly and without fanfare. Starting out with 10 beds, the tuberculosis hospital today is near capacity with 20 beds — 13 for white patients and seven for Black patients. The hospital was established under the will of Susie Parker Stringfellow, who died in 1920 leaving her mansion atop the hill at 18th Street and her fortune to found a public hospital for the people of Anniston. But litigation and other delays postponed carrying out the terms of the will until 1936; the decision was made to open a tuberculosis sanitarium because it was a recognized need and the city had public hospitals.
May 16, 1997, in The Star: Calhoun County Democrats began stirring from their post-election slumber yesterday, electing a new president for their Democratic Club and talking about the need to get more involved in 1998 campaigns. “When we leave this earth and go to heaven, you know you’re going to see more Ds on T-shirts than Rs,” said Roy Hanner, the club’s new president. “I’m tired of how the Republican Party has gone to the public and convinced them you can’t be morally sound or have Christian values without being a Republican.” Also this date: A persistent question in the public sphere right now concerns the route that Anniston’s Eastern Bypass should take at its southern end. Some are saying that it should stay on the ground, and when it reaches the railroad tracks, it’s the train that should be elevated and directed over the highway. When the route reaches U.S. 78, some business people say, it should stay on the ground and access should be controlled with lights. The state Department of Transportation says the bypass itself should be elevated over the railroad and U.S. 78 on its way to I-20.