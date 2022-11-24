Look Back ... to a court's OK for Patsy Cline play, 1997

Nov. 24, 1947, in The Star: Burglars last night struck Tornado Supply Company, 300 W. 15th Street in Anniston, picked the combination to the company safe and made off with between $500 and $1,000 in cash, an undetermined amount in checks, and keys to all cars and trucks owned by the company, as well as spare keys to the building itself. The burglars gained entrance through a southwest window; the theft wasn’t discovered until this morning. Also this date: Funeral services are pending for Miss Leila M. Jones, age 74, prominent religious and civic club leader, who was found dead in her bed today at her home, 119 East 14th St. Miss Jones was one of the founders of the Anniston Business and Professional Woman’s Club. Additionally: Postwar food prices have been on the rise, so let’s check and see what the local A&P is selling Thanksgiving feast selections for: Turkeys cost 59 or 69 cents a pound, depending on whether you buy a tom or a hen; a one-pound tin of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce costs 22 cents; a 12-oz. can of corn niblets, fresh off the cob, costs 18 cents; tiny sweet peas cost 24 cents in a No. 2-sized can; a 15-count package of dinner rolls costs 16 cents; and a 5-lb. fruit cake costs $3.65.
Nov. 24, 1997, in The Star: A federal appeals court’s ruling has cleared the way for Anniston playwright Randy Hall’s unauthorized play about the turbulent life of singer Patsy Cline to once again take the stage. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected an appeal by the heirs of the country music performer’s estate, who were seeking to squelch the production and extract profits from its showings in Anniston last year. Attorneys for the defendants, Hall and Anniston Community Theater, say the case might be the only one of its kind involving a U.S. theater production. Hall had originally titled the play, Patsy Cline … Still Crazy, but has since renamed the work Heartaches: The Unauthorized Biography of Patsy Cline. Ironically, Hall’s play theoretically has greater appeal now because it can be marketed as “the play that the heirs of Patsy Cline didn’t want you to see,” one lawyer remarked. Also this date: The national retailer OfficeMax opened its doors in Anniston last week, in what will probably count as the most significant retail opening for Calhoun County this year. It will be found on South Quintard, on the property that was once Ezell Park.