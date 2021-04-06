Look Back ... to a court ruling against skin 'n' gin, 1996

April 6, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 6, 1996, in The Star: The Alabama Supreme Court yesterday upheld the legality of an Anniston ordinance that prohibits the consumption and sale of alcoholic drinks in topless nightclubs. The ruling means that patrons of the Platinum Club, the city’s only topless and nude female dance bar, can still watch the show but just not imbibe at the same time. Club owner Harvey Bowman opened the establishment in October 1993. Also this date: Voter registration in Alabama is up 189 percent in the first two months of this year compared to the same months in 1994, the last election year. The reason: the “Motor-Voter Law.” Passed in 1993, the National Voter Registration Act required states to expand opportunities for voter registration. The act required states to allow citizens to register to vote when they apply for or renew their driver licenses. The act also required states to make voter registration available at certain state and local government offices and to allow registration by mail. “It may be the most sweeping voting legislation since the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” said Edward Packard, who administers the program in the office of the Alabama Secretary of State.