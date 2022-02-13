Look Back ... to a court order to the City Commission, 1947

Feb. 13, 1947, in The Star: The Alabama Supreme Court today told the City of Anniston to give former Police Chief J. Lawrence Peek his job back. A new administration had abolished the position and replaced it with a created post known as director of traffic and law enforcement. Employing high-profile law firms in town, Peek sued, arguing the Anniston City Commission didn’t have the power to do that — especially given Civil Service Board regulations already in place — and the high court agreed.
Feb. 13, 1997, in The Star: Alabama school Superintendent Ed Richardson says the three newly appointed members of Anniston’s school board are in charge of the system unless a court rules otherwise. Anniston Superintendent Paul Goodwin received a letter late yesterday from Richardson telling that the City Council’s decision to replace three school board members with new people is legal, and creates a legal board which can render valid decisions. Meanwhile, an attorney in Anniston’s decades-old school desegregation case has asked a federal judge to do just what Richardson was alluding to — overturn the City Council’s appointment of a new slate of board members to run Anniston’s schools. Many parents are concerned about conditions in Anniston’s schools, it’s reported.